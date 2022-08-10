This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant
By Sarah Tate
August 10, 2022
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way.
Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
Biscuit Love was named as the best place for breakfast in all of Tennessee. Whether you want the traditional eggs-bacon-grits combo or one of their specialty biscuits, like the fried chicken favorite the East Nasty, there are plenty of choices that will have you coming back for more.
Biscuit Love has multiple locations around Nashville. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.
Here's what Mashed had to say about the best breakfast restaurant in Tennessee:
"For biscuit lovers of all shapes and sizes, Biscuit Love is the best eatery in Tennessee. Originally a food truck, it has grown into a full-fledged and award-winning restaurant that has been featured in magazines and television shows. Today, it stands as the place to be in this state when it's breakfast time. Biscuit Love has three locations in Tennessee and a menu with biscuity goodness like the Southern Benny (a buttermilk biscuit with two eggs over easy, ham, and sausage gravy) and Bonuts (biscuit dough that has been fried and covered in sugar and lemon mascarpone)."
