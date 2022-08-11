Becky G Reveals She Keeps A Folder Of DMs From Jennifer Lopez

Becky G has found a mentor in one of the biggest stars in the music business. During her recent interview with Variety, the singer opened up about her friendship with Jennifer Lopez. “I start crying every single time,” she said of her messages with JLo. She even admitted that she keeps a folder on her phone of DMs from JLop congratulating her on career milestones. "She’s always been so lovely with me. The last time I saw her was at her residency in Vegas — she was like, ‘Holy s--t, you grew up!’”

Back in 2013, Becky G's breakout single was a tribute to JLo called "Becky From the Block. "I won't stop till I get to the top/ I'm so, I'm so Becky from the block/ Always had a little, but I wanna lot/ No matter where I go, I know where I came from," she sings on the track inspired by the hit 2002 track "Jenny from the Block." After the song was released she told Access Hollywood, "Obviously I was no J.Lo, like I still am no J.Lo," but, "'How cool would it be if J.Lo just heard this?'"

Not only did JLo hear it, "I heard it and I was like, 'Oh, that's so cute.' It was really adorable," but she took her support a step further and actually appeared in the music video for the song. “Supporting another little Latina artist, for me, is a pleasure."

Most recently, Becky G surprised fans when she came out during J-Hope's headlining set at Lollapalooza last month.