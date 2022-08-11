Bobby Shmurda Says He Spent $50,000 On Marijuana While In Jail

"I used to smoke weed and write raps all day," Shmurda said. "Literally I spent like $50,000 a year in jail on weed."



Shmurda didn't elaborate further on how he was able to get the weed, but he's probably not the only inmate that has successfully managed to get marijuana in his jail cell. The wild claim seems to fall in line with the other outrageous stories he's told about the six years he spent in prison. In an interview with Variety last month, Shmurda admitted to engaging in multiple sexcapades.



"I don’t know if it’s the riots or the sex on the visits," Shmurda said. "I got oral sex, didn’t get sex sex. I’m too big to be doing all that other s**t, ya understand?"



"Some of them wouldn’t care, they’d be like [shrugs]," he continued. "Some would be like [in deep voice], 'Ackquille Pollard! Chill, hold it down, son! What the f**k you doing?! This girl right here, both of y’all get the f**k out!'"



In his latest conversation, Shmurda also talks about his new EP Bodboy, which features nine new songs. He also discusses the plan for his upcoming album. According to the 28-year-old rapper, the project is expected to feature DaBaby, Meek Mill, 42 Dugg, Key Glock, Fivio Foreign and more. Watch the entire interview above.