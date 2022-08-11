Copy/Paste Error Gets Nevada Homebuyer 86 Properties For The Price Of One

One Nevada homebuyer got much more than she paid for after a simple copy and paste mistake. AOL reported that the homebuyer ended up getting 86 properties for the price of one home.

The buyer was purchasing a home in Sparks, Nevada for $594,481. But due to an error, she ended up gaining not just the home, but also 84 extra lots and two additional parcels.

The properties include various home sites that have already been built on and sold. At least 64 of those properties had already been put under the buyer's name as of Saturday.

The transaction was flagged by the assessor's office, which quickly notified the title company about the mistake. Cori Burke, chief deputy assessor for Washoe County, said, "It appears Westminster Title out of Las Vegas may have copied and pasted a legal description from another Toll Brothers transfer when preparing (the homebuyer's) deed for recordation."

The mistake is currently being corrected. Burke said, "Because it was pretty clear a mistake was made, our assessment services division reached out to Westminster Title right away so they could begin working on correcting the chain of title for the 86 properties transferred in error."

According to Burke, errors caused by copy and paste mistakes actually happens "fairly often."