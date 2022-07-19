Colonel Sanders' Former Kentucky Home & Restaurant Up For Sale

By Ginny Reese

July 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The former Kentucky home and restaurant belonging to Colonel Sanders is up for sale. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the residence, named Blackwood Hall, was purchased by Colonel Harland and Claudia Sanders in 1959.

In addition to the home, the property includes the iconic Claudia Sanders Dinner House. Colonel Sanders created the restaurant for his wife. Jonathan Klunk, a listing agent and family rep, said, "Claudia was the unspoken hero of her husband's success in business. And he wanted to honor her by creating Claudia Sanders Dinner House and associated brands."

The restaurant also served as the first and former headquarters of KFC.

The home is being sold along with KFC memorabilia, such as Colonel Sanders' original Kentucky Colonel certificate, handwritten recipes, the original KFC headquarters flag, and an original KFC bucket.

Colonel Sanders lived at the residence until he passed away at 90 years old in 1980. Claudia lived there until 1984. She later passed away at the age of 94 in 1996.

Click here to check out photos of the complex.

