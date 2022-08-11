Deshaun Watson's Preseason Status Revealed Amid Suspension, NFL's Appeal

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start in the team's first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday (August 12), the Browns announced just prior to boarding their flight to Jacksonville on Wednesday (August 10) via ESPN.

The announcement came one day after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly said that the league has "seen the evidence" necessary to pursue a one-year ban for the quarterback, referring to Watson's alleged actions as "egregious" and "predatory behavior."

Goodell spoke publicly on Tuesday (August 9) following a special league meeting in Minneapolis to officially approve the sale of the Denver Broncos and addressed the NFL's decision to appeal Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy previously handed down by appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson.

"We've seen the evidence," Goodell said via NFL.com. "[Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence, should we enforce the evidence. That there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious, and it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that's responsible."

Last week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport shared a statement from NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy, which said, "the NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson's disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal."