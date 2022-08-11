Expectant Florida Mom Gives Birth On Helicopter: 'I Was In Total Shock'

A 23-year-old Florida woman welcomed a baby boy while flying in a helicopter. Lidia Bucio was going into labor, and medics decided to fly her to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on August 7, according to WPTV. Her third child wasn't going to wait, however.

"I was screaming my lungs out," Bucio told reporters. "I can't keep pushing him in. I have to push him out. My body is not paying attention to what I want."

Bucio says the baby was born just as the chopper touched down, nurses at the ready on the ground.

"I just delivered my baby. Don't drop my baby. He's in the bed. Please don't drop my baby," Bucio said she told them. "I was in total shock."

Funny enough, she says the "little stubborn baby" was actually due on August 4.

Now, Bucio is resting with baby Dallyn at their home on the Brighton Seminole reservation, which is west of Okeechobee. It's definitely a trip she'll never forget.

