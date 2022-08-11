Farmer's Almanac Predicts Bad Weather, 'Hibernation Zone' For Colorado

The Farmer's Almanac says Coloradans need to prepare for nasty winter weather coming soon.

"Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!" according to the Farmer's Almanac's winter 2022-23 outlook. "According to our extended forecasts, this winter season will have plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures!"

Researchers also say the Centennial State is within a "Hibernation Zone," where the Upper Midwest can expect a "glacial, snow-filled" winter.

Colorado's 2021-22 winter season kicked off with "very warm" temperatures and record-breaking highs in the South Central and Southeast regions, according to the National Weather Service. Some snowstorms and much-needed precipitation came through, but it wasn't enough to help the terrible drought afflicting the state.

The first day of winter is December 21, but the Farmer's Almanac says it could come earlier than last year. They also predict some major winter storms during the frigid season:

“The first week of January in the Rockies and across the Plains. During this time, we see good potential for heavy snow that may reach as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, followed by a sweep of bitterly cold air," according to the report. “January 16-23, we’ll raise another red flag for bouts of heavy rain and snow across the eastern two-thirds of the country followed by what might be one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in several years. How cold? Try 40 degrees below zero!”