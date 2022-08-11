Florida Woman Accused Of Setting House On Fire Over 'Relationship Issues'

A Florida woman is facing an arson charge for allegedly setting a house on fire, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Nicole Sosa, 51, after residents accused her of trying to torch their North Fort Myers home. Cops and the North Fort Myers Fire Control District responded to reports of a residential fire on Slater Road on August 7.

Officials say Sosa used a torch to light a "gasoline soaked t-shirt" on fire before tossing it at the door of the home. The suspect fled the scene but ended up returning a bit later. The sheriff's office alleges the 51-year-old woman got "heated over relationship issues," but they didn't provide more details about that nor what led up to the arson.

"This ball of fire thought she could torch this residence and get away with it," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in the post. "She'll be cooling off at the Marceno Motel."

Sosa was booked into the county jail and is currently being held on a $75,000 bond. Deputies called her a "career offender and criminal registrant."