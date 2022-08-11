Hilary Duff Opens Up About Daughter's Disease & Praises Working Parents

In a new Instagram story, Hilary Duff opened up about her youngest daughter Mae Mae's hand foot, and mouth disease and praised working parents for "doing a good job," via Billboard.

“Mae Mae has hand foot mouth and none of my other kids have ever had hand foot and mouth, so I’ve never seen it before,” the Lizzie McGuire actress said. "That looks awful, and I haven’t been able to be with her all day because I am at work and I love my job so much, but this is a little shout-out to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don’t feel natural and it kind of goes against everything in your body to not be with them in times like that,” she continued.

According to the CDC, "Symptoms of hand, foot, and mouth disease usually include fever, mouth sores, and skin rash. The rash is commonly found on the hands and feet." It's common in infants and children younger than 5 years old and most children have mild symptoms for 7 to 10 days. Duff ended her message with words of encouragement for working parents. “I’m sitting here feeling sorry for myself basically, but you’re doing a good job," she said. "Just like I know I’m doing a good job in working for my family…but poor little baby. And all of this feels so weird to not be there with her.”