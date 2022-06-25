Viral Lizzie McGuire-Inspired Wedding Vows Make Hilary Duff 'Swooon': WATCH

Hey now, hey now! These Lizzie McGuire-inspired vows are really what dreams are made of.

Marcus Braun and his husband Danny Chapman are going viral on TikTok for sharing a video of their wedding vows that were inspired by the hit Disney Channel TV show. The video has received over 3.6 million views.

"Growing up, I always imagined I would be getting married to early 2000s teen idol and gay icon, Hilary Duff," Braun started off as wedding guests erupt into laughter. "So you can understand my shock today to see you...

"This week, I was doing research on Hilary Duff's famed character, Lizzle McGuire in hopes to find some cute connection you two and in the end say, 'While Hilary Duff isn't here, I still have you.' BUT, that's when I made the shocking discovery that I am Lizzie McGuire."

Braun, 33, went on to list some comparisons between himself and the Disney Channel icon. He then said he made another shocking discovery: "She had one constant by her side to help her find peace and happiness in life. Her slightly shorter, much more hairy, creative, level-headed, bad dad joke making, loving, Jewish, best friend, Gordo."

The crowd is heard laughing hysterically again as Braun says, "Spoiler alert: they end up together in the end. My whole life, I was searching for my Lizzie McGuire, when really, I should have been searching for my Gordo."

Braun opened up about the April 16 ceremony in an interview with People. "I've always wanted to marry Hilary Duff. I was obsessed and loved her like I think most young gay men in the early 2000s... It was just an in-the-moment realization where I didn't anticipate my vows to be completely about Hilary Duff, but it just happened to be that way," he said.

After the vows were all said and done, Braun and Chapman, 33, walked up the aisle to "What Dreams Are Made Of" from the Lizzie McGuire Movie.

One of the TikTok's 3 million viewers was none other than Hilary Duff herself, who shared it on her Instagram story. "Ughhh swoooon. Where was my invite?" she said.

Braun told People that Hilary reached out personally and is sending the couple a wedding gift. "I keep saying to myself, 'If I told my younger self this was going to happen, I would never in a million years believe me.' It's just been so surreal. It truly has been the funniest, greatest wedding gift is just this reaction from everybody," he said.

In true Lizzie McGuire fashion, the newlyweds are, of course, headed to Italy — and other countries in Europe — on their honeymoon in the winter.

You can watch Part 1 and Part 2 of Marco Braun's wedding vows below!