Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Reveal Which Taylor Swift Album Is 'The Best'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 11, 2022
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are Swifties! During a recent TikTok Livestream, the husband and wife raved about one of Taylor Swift's albums, with Turner saying it's one of her favorite records of all time. Footage from the livestream was captured and reposted on a Taylor fan account. When asked which album by the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is their favorite the actress replied, "1989, hands down. The best."
Turner went on to drop some knowledge on Joe. "Although, Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark, did you know that?" referring to her and Maisie Williams characters on Game of Thrones. “Really? That’s really cool,” the DNCE frontman said before agreeing, “And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!” Then Turner added, “Literally, one of my favorite albums of all time."
Last month, the couple announced that they welcomed their second child together. "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," representatives for both Jonas and Turner confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday (July 14). The baby joins big sister Willa, whom the pop star and Game of Thrones actress welcomed in July 2020. The star or their reps have yet to reveal the new baby's name. But earlier this month, Turner did take to Instagram to share a never-before-seen throwback photo showing off her baby bump. She shared the photo with her followers on Instagram on Wednesday, August 3rd, writing, "Full of baby."