Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Reveal Which Taylor Swift Album Is 'The Best'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are Swifties! During a recent TikTok Livestream, the husband and wife raved about one of Taylor Swift's albums, with Turner saying it's one of her favorite records of all time. Footage from the livestream was captured and reposted on a Taylor fan account. When asked which album by the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is their favorite the actress replied, "1989, hands down. The best."

Turner went on to drop some knowledge on Joe. "Although, Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark, did you know that?" referring to her and Maisie Williams characters on Game of Thrones. “Really? That’s really cool,” the DNCE frontman said before agreeing, “And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!” Then Turner added, “Literally, one of my favorite albums of all time."