Sophie Turner Shares Sweet Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo

Thankfully, other fans were able to clarify. Last month, news broke that Turner and Jonas welcomed a baby whose name they have yet to reveal. The couple's first child, two-year-old Willa, arrived back in July 2020. Turner also waited until after she gave birth to share pregnancy photos on social media.

While the couple keeps their life at home private, the actress did open up about Willa during an interview with British Vogue in June. “I simply cannot leave the house without a snack for her because then my life would be made a living hell and I would get yelled at by my child,” she joked.

Jonas also opened up about parenthood in June telling People that he felt "a little less nervous" about welcoming his second child. “You really don’t know what to expect … but I’m just excited,” he said before calling kids “such an amazing part of life.”