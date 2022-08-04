Sophie Turner Shares Sweet Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 4, 2022
Sophie Turner has shared an adorable never-before-seen pregnancy photo almost one month after giving birth to her second child. The Game of Thrones star was snapped laying comfortably on a bed with her hands folded behind her head, showing off her baby bump. She shared the photo with her followers on Instagram on Wednesday night (August 3rd), writing, "Full of baby."
While most fans took to the comments to gush over how great the actress looked, others expressed their confusion over whether her and husband Joe Jonas were expecting baby no. 3. “AGAIN?” one commenter asked, and another wrote, “Is this old or new?”
Thankfully, other fans were able to clarify. Last month, news broke that Turner and Jonas welcomed a baby whose name they have yet to reveal. The couple's first child, two-year-old Willa, arrived back in July 2020. Turner also waited until after she gave birth to share pregnancy photos on social media.
While the couple keeps their life at home private, the actress did open up about Willa during an interview with British Vogue in June. “I simply cannot leave the house without a snack for her because then my life would be made a living hell and I would get yelled at by my child,” she joked.
Jonas also opened up about parenthood in June telling People that he felt "a little less nervous" about welcoming his second child. “You really don’t know what to expect … but I’m just excited,” he said before calling kids “such an amazing part of life.”