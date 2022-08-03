Taylor Swift Reportedly Working On New Music For The First Time In 2 Years

Taylor Swift is preparing to surprise fans with her most experimental album yet, according to a report from The Sun. An insider told the outlet that the Grammy-award-winning artist has been writing and recording in Nashville, Tennessee over the last few weeks.

"Taylor is enjoying the process of tinkering with new sounds and is set to showcase a range of genres on her next album, which will surprise her fans," the music insider claimed. "It’ll also be her most collaborative album yet and she is eager to work with up-and-coming female artists and producers."

The insider also added that Taylor is working on songs that draw comparisons to some legendary singer-songwriters." She recently invited some friends to write with her and the songs they came up with reminded her team of Stevie Nicks and Joan Armatrading," the source said before adding that her current relationship with actor Joe Alwyn will be explored. “Her fans are used to hearing about her break-ups but her outlook on romance has changed since being with Joe and this will come through in the music.”

The last time the singer released an album of new material was in 2020. Taylor surprised fans with two basically unannounced albums released five months apart, Folklore and Evermore. Swifties were also excited to finally get the single "Carolina" she made for Reese Witherspoon's new film Where The Crawdads Sing, which she made only with instruments made before 1953.

In an Instagram post about the song, Taylor revealed, "I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then Aaron Dessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place.”