Mark Hoppus Shares Bald Throwback Pic From Chemo Days
By Katrina Nattress
August 12, 2022
It's hard to believe that a year ago Mark Hoppus was receiving treatment for Stage IV cancer. Thankfully, the blink-182 bandleader has been cancer free since September 2021, but just a month before he had no idea what his future held. Though it's surely something he'd like to forget, Hoppus shared a throwback photo on Instagram showing off his bald head. The caption was simple: "A year ago. Holy hell."
This isn't the first time he's opened up about chemotherapy since going into remission. Last November he shared a really vulnerable photo next to a toilet. "I have so much to be thankful for today," he wrote. "This photo is from June, halfway through Chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching. If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am."
See his latest post below.
Now that Mark is healthy again, fans are convinced that blink is planning a reunion with original guitarist Tom DeLonge. Mark recently took to Discord to address the rumors, writing: "There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of blink-182! If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it here or from the official blink-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like ‘tune in for a major announcement… Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.’”