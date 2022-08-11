Mark Hoppus Shares Bald Throwback Pic From Chemo Days

It's hard to believe that a year ago Mark Hoppus was receiving treatment for Stage IV cancer. Thankfully, the blink-182 bandleader has been cancer free since September 2021, but just a month before he had no idea what his future held. Though it's surely something he'd like to forget, Hoppus shared a throwback photo on Instagram showing off his bald head. The caption was simple: "A year ago. Holy hell."

This isn't the first time he's opened up about chemotherapy since going into remission. Last November he shared a really vulnerable photo next to a toilet. "I have so much to be thankful for today," he wrote. "This photo is from June, halfway through Chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching. If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am."

See his latest post below.