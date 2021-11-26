Mark Hoppus Opens Up About His Experience With Chemo Amid Cancer Battle

Throughout the week of Thanksgiving, many take a moment to reflect on what they are thankful for over the past year. blink-182 frontman, Mark Hoppus, shared that he had a lot that he was grateful for, mainly that he was able to beat his diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a common subtype of non-bodkin's lymphoma, and become cancer free after several rounds of chemotherapy.

Hoppus had revealed in June that he had been diagnosed as stage 4, but he managed to become completely cancer free and go into remission in September. For Thanksgiving, Hoppus shared a snapshot of him sitting in front of the toilet, his caption reflecting on those difficult months where he was going through chemotherapy and battling his cancer.

"I have so much to be thankful for today," Hoppus said in his caption. "This photo is from June, halfway through Chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching. If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am."