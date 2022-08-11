Megan Thee Stallion Shares Adorable Photos Of Natalia Dyer With Her Dogs
By Yashira C.
August 12, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on Thursday (August 11) to share photos of a crossover we didn't know we needed — Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things with her French bulldogs (or as she calls them, her demogorgons.)
The photos show the actress backstage at the Tonight Show where she was a guest alongside co-host Megan today. Dyer is seen sporting a big smile while petting the "Sweetest Pie" rapper's dogs. "My demogorgons are so famous 😭😍," joked Megan in the caption. Fans in the comments were pleasantly surprised by the crossover. "Worlds colliding," wrote one fan. "OMG they met Nancy😭😭😭😭," wrote another.
See the adorable photos below:
Earlier today, Megan unveiled the stunning cover art and tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album Traumazine. The 18-track album is set for a Friday, August 12 release date. Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. You can purchase tickets here.