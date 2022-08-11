Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on Thursday (August 11) to share photos of a crossover we didn't know we needed — Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things with her French bulldogs (or as she calls them, her demogorgons.)

The photos show the actress backstage at the Tonight Show where she was a guest alongside co-host Megan today. Dyer is seen sporting a big smile while petting the "Sweetest Pie" rapper's dogs. "My demogorgons are so famous 😭😍," joked Megan in the caption. Fans in the comments were pleasantly surprised by the crossover. "Worlds colliding," wrote one fan. "OMG they met Nancy😭😭😭😭," wrote another.

See the adorable photos below: