Megan Thee Stallion Shares Stunning Cover Art & Tracklist For New Album

The album serves as the follow-up to her 2020 album Good News. Meg has been through a lot over the past two years so the album might be a general reflection of all the emotions she's experienced. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Meg described the direction of the project for the first time.



“I want to take you through so many different emotions,” Meg said about the LP. “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”



Since then, she's kept her Hotties informed on the status of the album. Recently, she confirmed the album was finished and shared images of her in the studio. She also tagged Sauce Walka in a social post, which was the first sign of their upcoming collaboration together.



Look out for Megan Thee Stallion's new album Traumazine on all streaming services this Friday, August 12.