Police Investigating Anne Heche For Felony DUI After Woman Reports Injuries

Anne Heche could be facing felony DUI charges after a woman claimed to be injured in the fiery crash that sent the actress to the hospital last week.

Heche was rushed to the hospital on Friday (August 5) with severe burns after reportedly crashing her car into a home in Los Angeles, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Video footage captured prior to the crash allegedly shows Heche speeding through neighborhood streets, repeatedly circling the same street. Eyewitness claim she was "driving wildly" as onlookers yelled at her to slow down.

It was previously reported that police were investigating the incident as a misdemeanor hit-and-run, as the Six Days Seven Nights actress is said to have crashed into a garage and fled before the fiery crash a short time later. However, authorities were also investigating if she was driving under the influence.

A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Page Six that they received a warrant and tested the actress' blood to determine if she was intoxicated at the time of the crash. The results of the blood test could take weeks.

"The info we received this morning was a warrant obtained the same day as the traffic collision, which was August 5," the rep said. "The warrant was to draw blood, and an investigation is ongoing pending the blood test results."

The misdemeanor DUI charge has reportedly been enhanced now after a woman inside the home Heche crashed into claimed to have been injured in the incident and required medical treatment, TMZ reports.

As of Monday (August 8), Heche remains in critical condition and is in a coma. A rep for the actress told Page Six that she has "a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."