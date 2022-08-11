This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona

You can really never go wrong with a sub sandwich. There are endless combinations of meats, cheeses, veggies, and sauces that are always sure to satisfy.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop. The website states, "From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state."

According to the list, the best sub sandwich shop in Arizona is Sidewinder Subs in Gilbert. The website explains:

"The Italian sub – either with spiced charcuterie or ham, salami and cheese – is a favorite for customers at Sidewinder Subs, though you can’t really go wrong with any options on the extensive menu, which includes meatball, pastrami, crab and avocado, and a vegetarian sub with “every veggie we have”. The friendly staff members are happy to make customised sub sandwiches to order, too."

Check out the complete list of each state's best sub shop on LoveFOOD's website.