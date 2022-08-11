This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.

Jackpocket found the biggest lottery win in the history of each state, including a massive prize scored by several friends in Louisiana. According to the report, the biggest win in Louisiana history happened in 2017 when three family members partnered up to try their luck at the lottery and ended up scoring a $191 million Powerball prize.

Lafayette attorney Jean C. Breaux Jr. claimed the massive prize at lottery headquarters on behalf the partnership, whose names were not released, WBRZ reported at the time. The lucky ticket, sold at a Brownie's in Eunice, won the life-changing prize in the October 25, 2017, Louisiana Powerball drawing.

For such a large prize, winners often have the chance to either accept their winnings in installments or as a one-time, lump sum payment. In this case, the lump sum totaled $119,492,685.81.

Check out Jackpocket's full report to see the biggest lottery win in every state.