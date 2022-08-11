This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In North Carolina History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.

Jackpocket found the biggest lottery win in the history of each state, including a massive prize scored by several friends in North Carolina. According to the report, the biggest win in North Carolina history happened in 2019 when a man scored a $344.6 million Powerball jackpot by choosing the lucky numbers from an unlikely source: an old fortune cookie.

Charles W. Jackson of Raleigh knew he won "at least $50,000" in the drawing and called his wife with the good news, but when he saw that the ticket matched all six numbers, he had to call her back and share the even bigger news, USA Today reported at the time. He even had to use Google to see just how much he won.

Jackson told The News & Observer how he came up with the numbers for the ticket, using the digits from a fortune cookie his stepdaughter got a few years prior. He's played using the numbers before, but he finally got lucky enough to win the whole jackpot. After taxes, he ended up with a life-changing total of $158 million.

"I never expected to win," he said. "I just got lucky."

Check out Jackpocket's full report to see the biggest lottery win in every state.