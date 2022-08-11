Tom Brady Absent From Bucs Practice
By Jason Hall
August 11, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was absent from the team's practice on Thursday (August 11) and is expected to be away from the team for several days, head coach Todd Bowles said via NFL Network senior insider Ian Rapoport.
"#Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons," Rapoport tweeted. "Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days."
Rapoport added that "Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent," but noted that it would "be a little bit" of time before the seven-time Super Bowl champion returns.
Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent. But it'll be a little bit before he's back. https://t.co/OkdVgjnRJa— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2022
The Buccaneers had already ruled Brady out for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday (August 13) ahead of his reported absence on Thursday.
Brady, who turned 45 last week, announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.