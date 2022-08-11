Tom Brady Absent From Bucs Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was absent from the team's practice on Thursday (August 11) and is expected to be away from the team for several days, head coach Todd Bowles said via NFL Network senior insider Ian Rapoport.

"#Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons," Rapoport tweeted. "Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days."

Rapoport added that "Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent," but noted that it would "be a little bit" of time before the seven-time Super Bowl champion returns.