Weezer Cancel Broadway Residency Because Of 'Low Ticket Sales'

Weezer has disappointing news for any fans who were planning to attend their Broadway residency next month: It's not happening anymore.

Frontman Rivers Cuomo let followers know what was up on Discord. “I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses,)" he wrote in the message. "I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

Guitarist Brian Bell also hinted at the cancelation on Instagram, captioning a photo of a dry erase board with show plans: "‘Twas not to be. (At least for now) Such an 'Endless Bummer'."



The five-night stand was supposed to take place at New York City's Broadway Theatre September 13-18. Each date was planned to be dedicated to a specific season from their SZNZ EP series — Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter — with an encore scheduled for the last night.

Weezer just played Outside Lands last weekend and plan to play Firefly Festival next month; however, they have no tour dates scheduled past then. Their next SZNZ EP, Autumn, is slated for September 22.