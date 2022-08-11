After two and a half years of renovation and repairs, the West Seattle Bridge will be reopening next month, according to KOMO.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) says the bridge will be available to drivers again on September 18, according to Thursday (August 11) announcement. The Spokane Street Swing Bridge will reopen the same day.

SDOT crews will continue working on the bridge after reopening, which includes paving, carbon fiber wrapping, safety inspections, and more. Officials shut down the 40-year-old bridge in 2020 after detecting dangerous and growing cracks on it.

"It is a relief to be so close to the end of this difficult closure,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. "We recognize how painful this closure has been for so many people, businesses, and communities. Their safety has been at the core of this repair effort since the beginning. As we reopen the bridge and reconnect our city, we are bringing our communities together with the confidence that the bridge is now stronger and safer for everyone."

The repairs will add another 30 years to the bridge, and a new monitoring system will alert SDOT about future issues, including cracks. The project is expected to cost $175 million.