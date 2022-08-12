'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

August 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Three teenagers vacationing in South Carolina were issued citations for mistreating an alligator after they allegedly tied the creature up in a pond because they were bored.

Officers with Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a group of teens who tied up an alligator at a rental property near Folly Field Beach on Hilton Head Island last week, per Island Packet. The teens, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, were visiting from Connecticut when they saw an alligator swimming in a pond in their backyard and decided to capture it because they were "bored," they later told officers.

The teens reportedly tied a nylon rope around its neck and arms, typing the other end to a nearby fence, and tossed it into the pond where they threw objects at it, sheriff's office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens said. When officers arrived to the property, they saw a young, 5-feet-long alligator thrashing around in a pond and tangled in the rope, the outlet reports.

Officers cut the road tangled around the gator and released it back into the bond, but as of Thursday (August 12), it is unclear if the alligator was injured. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources issued citations to all three teens totaling $260 each, and a parent was notified of the incident.

