Watch This Alligator Basically Disappear While Swimming In Texas Refuge

Alligators are pretty good at the whole hide-and-seek thing.

One gator was spotted near a bridge along the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge's Rail Trail hiking route, which is located just south of Austwell. A passerby took the video and shared it with the Texas refuge last week. In the video, the alligator is seen swimming sneakily in bright green duckweed. It takes a little bit over 40 seconds for the alligator to become almost completely submerged in the duckweed, camouflaging itself in the water.

"An American Alligator wades through shallow water covered in duckweed, eventually becoming almost completely camouflaged in green," the refuge captioned the video on Facebook.

Commenters were quick to say how "scary" and "amazing" this video is.

"Hauntingly beautiful," one user commented on the video.

"Looks like he is swimming in mushy peas," said another.

You can watch the video below: