Chance Encounter At Texas Hospital Leads Long-Lost Siblings To Be Reunited

A child's appointment at the doctor led to two long-lost siblings being reunited, reported Fox 4 News.

Raymond Turner and Christina Sadberry had been walking past one another in the hallways of Cook's Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. Christina has been taking her four-year-old son to that hospital for treatment since 2015.

Raymond took a job as a music producer at the Sparklefly recording Studio where patients can sing, record, and play music. Christina and her son Bryson would pass that recording studio for years on their way to the doctor. But they never saw anyone inside until March. Christina said, "That was the very first time in seven years that we has seen anybody int hat studio."

A few hours later, Christina got a message on Facebook from Raymond's wife, Maria Turner. She said, "She said that she had bought Raymond a DNA kit and that I had come back as a close familiar match. And I’m like okay, how close is close?"

Raymond said, "They're saying I have a sister? I'm like what? What is this?"

Christina was secretly adopted after she was born, and she had always hoped to find a blood relative.

Raymond said, "For me, it's the heart of God to see reconciliation. Even that day for her to see me there, it was no accident. So it's still pretty emotional."

The families have spent the last months getting to know each other. Raymond said, "I feel like we'll have more time together from this point on than the years that we missed."

See photos of the siblings below: