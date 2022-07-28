Customer Ends Up In Hospital After Complaining About Food At Arizona Eatery

One restaurant customer ended up in the hospital after complaining about a food order. 12 News reported that the argument took place at a fast food restaurant in Prescott Valley.

According to police, Antoine Kendrick, a 35-year-old employee of the restaurant, struck a 67-year-old customer. Kendrick was arrested and later charged with aggravated assault.

The 67-year-old customer was airlifted to a Valley hospital.

The customer made a complaint about his food order, so Kendrick allegedly responded by walking out form behind the counter and hitting the customer in the head. That's when the customer fell to the floor and lost consciousness, according to police.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place on Tuesday (July 26) at a restaurant located on North Glassford Hill Road.