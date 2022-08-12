Death Cab For Cutie Share 'The Most Personal Song' Off Their New Album
By Katrina Nattress
August 12, 2022
Death Cab For Cutie plan to release their 10th studio album Asphalt Meadows next month and have shared its third offering, "Foxglove Through the Clearcut" — a song frontman Ben Gibbard says is "by far the most personal song on the record."
“Foxglove is by far the most personal song on the record," he said in a statement. "While I was writing it, I thought I was merely the narrator. But the longer I sat with it, I realized I was both the protagonist AND the narrator.”
The track takes a different form than most DCDC songs, as Gibbard reserves his swooning singing voice for the chorus and delivers his lyrics as spoken word during the verses.
"Foxglove Through the Clearcut" follows "Here to Forever" and lead single "Roman Candles."
"Asphalt Meadows, our tenth album, was begun separately from each other during a time of great uncertainty. It was completed together during joyous and inspiring sessions with a new friend and producer, John Congleton," the band wrote in a statement about the album. "Ironically, the isolated circumstances in which it began led to us creating our most collaborative album to date. We can’t wait for you to hear it."
Asphalt Meadows is slated for a September 16 release and can be pre-ordered here. DCFC are planning a tour after the album's release. Check out a full list of dates below.
Death Cab For Cutie 2022 Tour Dates
09/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
09/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/22 – San Diego, CA – Venue TBA
10/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre