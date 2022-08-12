Death Cab For Cutie Share 'The Most Personal Song' Off Their New Album

Death Cab For Cutie plan to release their 10th studio album Asphalt Meadows next month and have shared its third offering, "Foxglove Through the Clearcut" — a song frontman Ben Gibbard says is "by far the most personal song on the record."

“Foxglove is by far the most personal song on the record," he said in a statement. "While I was writing it, I thought I was merely the narrator. But the longer I sat with it, I realized I was both the protagonist AND the narrator.”

The track takes a different form than most DCDC songs, as Gibbard reserves his swooning singing voice for the chorus and delivers his lyrics as spoken word during the verses.

"Foxglove Through the Clearcut" follows "Here to Forever" and lead single "Roman Candles."

"Asphalt Meadows, our tenth album, was begun separately from each other during a time of great uncertainty. It was completed together during joyous and inspiring sessions with a new friend and producer, John Congleton," the band wrote in a statement about the album. "Ironically, the isolated circumstances in which it began led to us creating our most collaborative album to date. We can’t wait for you to hear it."

Asphalt Meadows is slated for a September 16 release and can be pre-ordered here. DCFC are planning a tour after the album's release. Check out a full list of dates below.

Death Cab For Cutie 2022 Tour Dates

09/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/22 – San Diego, CA – Venue TBA

10/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre