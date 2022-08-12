Former NFL Star's Texas Home Catches Fire

The home of former NFL player Earl Thomas caught on fire in Texas on Thursday (August 11).

Fire officials first got the call shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the house on FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange, according to KHOU. Officials were able to speak with Thomas when they arrived, and then he got into a car with who officials believe is his mother and drove off.

Officials said the smoke was so thick that they had to go into "defensive mode."

"When we arrived on scene the guys, the firefighter crew went in found heavy fire conditions in that corner. We're unable to get it under control quickly. With the size of the structure the choice was made by them to go ahead and pull out and just go defensive with it," Chief Matt Manshack said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but lightning is a possible culprit. Officials say there is no reason to believe the fire was set on purpose. There are no reported injuries from the fire. The fire marshal will continue investigating on Friday.

The house belonging to ex-Baltimore Raven, 33, however, is a "total loss."

Thomas, a Texas native and Longhorns alum, was selected No. 14 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. In 2019, he signed a four-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, but was cut from the team in August 2020. He is currently a free agent.