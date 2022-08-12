Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado

If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you.

These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.

Mashed found the best breakfast restaurant in every state "by weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and more." According to the website, Colorado's must-visit breakfast spot is Bacon Social House!

Writers explained why they picked this bacon-loving restaurant:

"You know a breakfast restaurant is on the right track when they are so proud of their bacon that they put it in their name. Bacon Social House has locations in the Colorado cities of Denver and Littleton and, as you would guess, bacon is this breakfast restaurant's main event. You can order something called the OMFG Bacon Flight, and you'll get a variety of some of the best bacon found in the country, including chile lime bacon, candied bacon, and pecanwood bacon."