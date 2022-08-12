Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Florida

If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you.

These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.

Mashed found the best breakfast restaurant in every state "by weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and more." According to the website, Florida's must-visit breakfast spot is Benny's on the Beach!

Writers explained why they picked this restaurant:

"If eating at the best breakfast restaurant in Florida while enjoying breathtaking views of the ocean sounds like a neat way to begin your day, head to Benny's on the Beach. Founded back in 1986, is located on the Lake Worth Pier. You can't beat the scenery, and the breakfast food is even better. While you're at the beach, you might as well go with the Seaside Skillet. This glorious breakfast dish includes corned beef hash, a pair of over-easy eggs, queso blanco, and home fries."