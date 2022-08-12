Joshua Bassett Gets Vulnerable On Unrequited Love Anthem 'Smoke Slow'

Joshua Bassett is back with a new single and it's an emotional one. On Friday, August 12th, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor dropped the vulnerable guitar and piano-led song "Smoke Slow," which hears him pining for a love interest he knows isn't interested or available.

“All that we are is all that we’ll ever be, ‘cause he’s the one waiting at home,” Bassett sings in the chorus. “She holds my guitar as I pluck out a melody/There’s only so far we can go/Next to you, but I’ll never be close/So take your time while you’re mine and smoke slow.”