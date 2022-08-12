Joshua Bassett Gets Vulnerable On Unrequited Love Anthem 'Smoke Slow'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Joshua Bassett is back with a new single and it's an emotional one. On Friday, August 12th, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor dropped the vulnerable guitar and piano-led song "Smoke Slow," which hears him pining for a love interest he knows isn't interested or available.

“All that we are is all that we’ll ever be, ‘cause he’s the one waiting at home,” Bassett sings in the chorus. “She holds my guitar as I pluck out a melody/There’s only so far we can go/Next to you, but I’ll never be close/So take your time while you’re mine and smoke slow.”

The song's accompanying music video features Bassett meeting a girl at a party. The two proceed to have a chat while smoking a cigarette together. As they dip their feet in a pool, Bassett imagines the two of them sharing intimate moments, addicted to "illusions of a love that never was." Meanwhile, a character played by Love, Victor actor Michael Cimino is looking for his date at the party.

“This song is about savoring those moments with a person you feel close to, but know you can’t be with,” Bassett said of the song via Rolling Stone. “Since I couldn’t say it aloud, of course, I had to write a song about it — ha!“

"Smoke Slow" comes after the premiere of HSMTMTS's third season in which Bassett portrays Ricky Bowen. He and his rumored ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo reunited on the red carpet last month. He's also preparing to embark on a short set of tour dates this fall after canceling the majority of a previously announced larger set of dates.

Sept. 9 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Lounge

Sept. 12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Oct. 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

Oct. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

Joshua Bassett
