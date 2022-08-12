Middle Tennessee Man Officiates Over 30,000 Weddings

A man in Middle Tennessee has officiated more than 30,000 weddings, and at 87 years old he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Joe Creek, a commissioner in Montgomery County, has been officiating weddings for free for around 30 years after a friend suggested he would be good at it and he's been going ever since, News Channel 5 reports. In fact, he said he's officiated at least 30,000 wedding ceremonies over the decades anywhere from churches and offices to people's homes.

Aside from the traditional ceremonies, Creek said he's officiated "a lot of unusual weddings" as well, including marrying skydivers and repeat brides.

"I married one lady that's been married seven times. Three times to the same person," he said. "But you know, love has no boundaries."

With so much experience at weddings, he's seen it all, such as a couple losing a ring at the worst possible moment after it fell into the Cumberland River.

"Well, twice they've reached into their pocket, pulled them out and dropped the ring," he said, adding, "We didn't have a ring exchange."

Speaking to the new outlet, he revealed his secret to being such a prolific officiant, something he learned during his 50 years of marriage to his late wife, who passed away a few years ago.

"You've gotta know what the meaning of love is," he said.