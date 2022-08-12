Texas BBQ Caterer Saves The Day When Pastor Is Late To Wedding

When things at a wedding seemed to be going left, a barbecue caterer who was in the right place at the right time made things a whole lot better.

Sarah Hudgins and Luis Garcia of Fort Worth were scheduled to get married at 11 a.m. on July 25. Approaching noon, the pastor still hadn't arrived.

"I was crying and crying. I was so stressed," Hudgins told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The bride's mother Patricia Talbot got the idea to ask their caterer, Patrick "Jube" Joubert of Jube's Smokehouse, if, by chance, he was an ordained minister.

Fortunately, he was!

Joubert said he'd even performed at least 200 weddings in his lifetime since he was ordained a minister at 17 years old.