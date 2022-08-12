North Carolina Man 'Still Shaking' After Winning $250,000 Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

August 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina who won a few bucks playing golf decided to push his luck even further by trying his hand at the lottery — and he won even bigger!

James Bock, of Raleigh, was just off his win in a golf league when he decided to use his new cash to buy a $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo's on Lead Mine Road, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I won $15 yesterday playing golf in a golf league so I figured what the heck," he said.

His winning streak continued into the new lottery game and he ended up scoring a $250,000 prize, a number he's still trying to fully comprehend.

"I'm still shaking, I can't believe it," he said. "Holy cow."

Bock claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (August 10), bringing home a total of $177,526 after required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he wants to get a new set of golf clubs; however, his wife will have the say-so on what to do with the rest.

"My beautiful wife is going to decide what we spend this on," he said.

According to lottery officials, Bock is the first player to win the top $250,000 prize in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition game, which launched this month. Four more top prizes remain to be claimed.

