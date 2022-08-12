Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended 80 Games

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance enhancing drug policy effective immediately, the league announced in an official statement shared on its official website Friday (August 12).

"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," MLB said.

News of Tatis' violation and possible suspension was initially reportd by ESPN's Jeff Passan, who cited "sources familiar with the situation."