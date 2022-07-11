R. Kelly Engaged To Alleged Victim Joycelyn Savage

"I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be," Savage wrote. "My relationship with Robert is amazing. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him."



Savage is one of the alleged victims that were documented in Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. She first met Kelly when she was 17 and was reportedly smitten by him enough to leave her home to be with him. Savage made efforts to push back against the numerous allegations that were made against Kelly. She appeared alongside Kelly’s other girlfriend Azriel Clary in an interview with CBS' Gayle King in which she flat-out denied that the singer sexually and physically abused her and accused her parents of trying to scam the artist for money.



Her parents' attorney Gerald Griggs said that they had no idea that their daughter was engaged nor had she event mentioned the idea of it. Their lawyer also noted that Savage didn't testify that they were engaged during the trial, which is odd since she's been a loyal supporter of Kelly's from the start.



You can read Savage's letter to the judge in full here.