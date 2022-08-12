Rage Against The Machine Are Getting Replaced By This Band At Festivals

When Rage Against The Machine canceled their full UK and European tour, it not only left fans disappointed — it also left festival promoters scrambling. The rockers were supposed to play a handful of festivals, and while many have not yet announced replacements, the iconic Reading & Leeds festival in England revealed The 1975 will be taking over RATM's headlining slot.

The 1975's frontman Matty Healy shared an Instagram video, divulging that he actually was planning to go see RATM at Reading when he received a phone call saying they pulled out and asking if The 1975 could play in their place.

“There will be guys and girls my age who will be like ‘that’s not a replacement for Rage Against The Machine' and they’re right, it isn’t. Who can replace Rage Against The Machine," he confessed. "But it’s going to a different day, it’s going to be a different festival. And outside of rock bands we’re the best f**king band in the world."

RATM were forced to cancel tour dates after Zack de la Rocha injured his leg early into the North American tour.

"Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against the Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappoint that we announce this cancellation," reads a statement issued by the band. "Rage Against the Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time and the rigorous schedule in the U.K. and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery. We are sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon."

The band is slated to play another North American leg next year but there is no word when or if the UK and European legs will be rescheduled. See their post below.