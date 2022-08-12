Rod Wave Recruits Jack Harlow, December Joy For New Album 'Beautiful Mind'

Rod Wave has been preparing fans for his latest project since November 2021 when he dropped "By Your Side." Prior to that, he released a handful of singles following his previous album SoulFly. Right before his third LP, the St. Petersburg native was supposed to appear on Drake's "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" alongside Rick Ross, however, he pulled his verse form the record right before it dropped last March. In a new interview on Complex's 360 With Speedy Morman, Rod Wave explained why he took himself off the record.



“I wanted the s**t to be perfect because it’s Drake,” Rod explained. “At that moment, I was still in shock. I was still adjusting to this s**t, adjusting to like, ‘Ok, this is me. This is my life. I’m a rapper now.' It took me like a week to even record it. I was listening to it and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do on this muthaf**ka.'”



When asked if he thought Drake was upset about not appearing on the record, Rod Wave said that he had a feeling that the Scary Hours 2 rapper wasn't mad about it. The Canadian native agreed and took to the comment section to let Rod know that.



"@rodwave this is an act of true respect I could never be upset this is some real artistry and holding yourself to a standard where you don’t bend for anybody just cause they are somebody much love for ya brada,” Drake said.



