Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why

By Zuri Anderson

August 12, 2022

Young female drinker buying alcohol in liquor store
Photo: Getty Images

A grocery store in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is halting the sale of liquor to curb future crimes.

The Trader Joe's at 1700 Madison Street will stop selling spirits after a rash of thefts targeted the location, a store manager told KOMO. This decision is indefinite, and there's no word on when the store will allow the sale of liquor again. The store will continue selling wine and beer.

The manager didn't provide details about any particular incidents, but reporters looked at crime data in the area to get an idea. They found that shoplifting made up 67% of the 21 property crimes reported so far in 2022.

At least four other Trader Joe's in Seattle are still selling hard liquor for now: University District, Queen Anne, West Seattle, and Ballard. The company hasn't made a comment about the Capitol Hill store's decision.

This news comes as several Seattle stores have shut down, either permanently or temporarily, amid spikes in crimes. Downtown Seattle in particular has seen multiple businesses move their operations to other parts of the city due to rampant incidents and even deadly shootings.

Five Starbucks locations closed in July, and an Amazon Go store temporarily shut down earlier this month. The owner of a popular bakery shut down a downtown location, saying "things only getting worse."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.