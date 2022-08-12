Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire

By Dani Medina

August 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Police are trying to figure out what caused the death of a Texas man who was sitting on his front porch when it caught fire.

The man was sitting on the front porch of his Plano home located near Custer Road and 15th Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday (August 10), according to FOX 4. It's likely he was sitting there smoking a cigarette when the fire started, his family members and neighbors told police.

A sudden burst of flames shot 15 feet into the air, killing the man, police said. It's still unclear what caused the fire, since no signs of an accelerant were nearby. Police do not believe the man was targeted or that foul play was involved.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.