Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire

Police are trying to figure out what caused the death of a Texas man who was sitting on his front porch when it caught fire.

The man was sitting on the front porch of his Plano home located near Custer Road and 15th Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday (August 10), according to FOX 4. It's likely he was sitting there smoking a cigarette when the fire started, his family members and neighbors told police.

A sudden burst of flames shot 15 feet into the air, killing the man, police said. It's still unclear what caused the fire, since no signs of an accelerant were nearby. Police do not believe the man was targeted or that foul play was involved.