Texas Wide Receiver Agiye Hall Arrested; Suspended Indefinitely
By Jason Hall
August 12, 2022
University of Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested Thursday (August 11) in Austin, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced in a statement obtained and shared by the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis on Friday (August 12).
“We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said.
Hall was charged with criminal mischief valued between $100 and $750 (misdemeanor), which stemmed from accusations that he damaged a "vehicle boot" valued at $600, a campus police report obtained by the Austin American-Statesman stated.
Hall announced his transfer to Texas from the University of Alabama after one season with the Tide in April.
The Valrico, Florida native recorded four receptions for 72 yards in seven appearances as a true freshman in 2021 and had an expanded role in the Tide's 33-18 loss to Georgia College Football Playoff National Championship Game after star receivers John Metchie and Jameson Williams experienced injuries, but was suspended by head coach Nick Saban during spring practice, which led to his decision to enter the transfer portal.
Hall ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver, No. 11 player from the state of Florida and the No. 45 overall prospect for the 2021 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.