Texas Wide Receiver Agiye Hall Arrested; Suspended Indefinitely

University of Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested Thursday (August 11) in Austin, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced in a statement obtained and shared by the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis on Friday (August 12).

“We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said.

Hall was charged with criminal mischief valued between $100 and $750 (misdemeanor), which stemmed from accusations that he damaged a "vehicle boot" valued at $600, a campus police report obtained by the Austin American-Statesman stated.