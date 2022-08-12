This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in each state, from dishes topped with truffles or barbecue to spicy Buffalo chicken bites or extra cheesy bowls topped with bread crumbs.

So which restaurant has the best mac and cheese in Louisiana?

Blue Oak BBQ

Located in New Orleans, Blue Oak BBQ serves up the best mac and cheese in the state, with its flavorful Roasted Garlic Mac & Cheese being named the best of the best. Barbecue restaurants typically have incredible macaroni and cheese sides, and Blue Oak is no different.

Blue Oak BBQ is located at 900 North Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"A non-traditional option, the Roasted Garlic Mac N Cheese at esteemed barbecue joint Blue Oak BBQ is described as a must-try dish. It's super creamy, cheesy and topped with crunch breadcrumbs. Although you really have to love garlic to get through all of it."

