This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

August 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in each state, from dishes topped with truffles or barbecue to spicy Buffalo chicken bites or extra cheesy bowls topped with bread crumbs.

So which restaurant has the best mac and cheese in North Carolina?

Haberdish

Located in Charlotte, Haberdish serves up the best mac and cheese in the state. Described as a creamy, three-cheese sauce with baked cheese on top, the dish joins other delectable sides like the sweet potato dumplings, creamy cheddar grits and collard greens that pair well with the fried chicken entrees.

Haberdish is located at 3106 North Davidson Street in Charlotte.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"On the menu at quirky brunch and dinner spot Haberdish, you'll find Southern classics such as fried chicken, smoked chicken in white sauce and barbecue ribs. But the Mac & Cheese, with three-cheese mornay sauce, is the dish to order. Order it with spicy, crispy chicken skins for texture and it was exceed all expectations."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best mac and cheese in each state.

