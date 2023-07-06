The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

July 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Bucket lists may typically be filled with a person's travel desires or plans for the future, but some foodies have lists of restaurants around the country — or even around the world — that they hope to visit at some point in their life.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the the U.S. to find the restaurants that everyone needs to visit at least once, compiling a list of the best "bucket list" restaurant in each state, "from Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants and award-winning cuisine to historic diners and cafes."

So which must-try North Carolina restaurant made the list?

Cúrate

Housed in an old bus depot, this Asheville eatery that serves Spanish-inspired cuisine has been honored with a coveted James Beard Award. Cúrate is located at 13 Biltmore Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Spanish tapas restaurant Cúrate has a heaving awards cabinet, including a James Beard Award for hospitality. It was also named one of the most important restaurants of the past 40 years by Food & Wine magazine, and one of the best restaurants of the decade by Esquire. Chef Katie Button and her team serve up delightful small plates in this buzzing restaurant set in a former 1920s bus depot, alongside an award-winning Spanish wine list."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best bucket list restaurants around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.