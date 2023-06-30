North Carolina Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is the best time to grill up all of your barbecue favorites, but if you want someone else to do all of the heavy lifting, try any of the myriad restaurants around the state serving up some of the best BBQ around, from pulled pork and smoked chicken to saucy ribs and classic sides.

Yelp searched around the country to find the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., compiling a list of the top spot in each state. Here's how the site determined its list:

"To determine the best barbecue restaurant in every state, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'barbecue,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords."

So which North Carolina restaurant was named the best BBQ joint in the state?

Big Mikes BBQ

Located in Cary, Big Mikes BBQ has a Yelp score of 4 out of 5 stars and nearly 700 reviews, with some of the most popular dishes being the burnt ends, Big Mikes burger, pulled pork and smoked chicken. According to one reviewer, the food was "incredible" and "outshined everything" while the service was "upbeat and fun." Big Mikes BBQ is located at 1222 NW Maynard Road in Cary.

Check out Yelp's full list to see where you can find the best barbecue restaurants around the country.