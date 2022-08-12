This Is The Largest Lake In The Land Of 10,000 Lakes

With so many beautiful lakes to choose from, how do Minnesotans pick where they want to have a lake day? There are over 10,000 lakes scattered throughout the state, each varying in size. The largest lake in the entire state is very well known. In fact, it is the largest, deepest American Great Lake.

According to Minnestay, the largest lake in the land of 10,000 lakes is Lake Superior. Lake Superior encompasses a total of 31,000 miles and is known as the world's largest freshwater lake. The Minnesota portion of Lake Superior flows along the top half of the Northeastern border. Following closely behind Lake Superior in size is Lake of The Woods, Rainy Lake, and Mille Lacs Lake.

Here is what Minnestay had to say about the largest lakes in Minnesota:

Lake Superior:

"Lake Superior is the world’s largest freshwater lake and covers more than 31,000 square miles. It’s the largest of the Great Lakes and spans both the U.S. and Canada borders. As its name implies, Lake Superior is truly superior in regards to its size and beauty."

Lake Of The Woods:

"Lake of the Woods also spans the U.S. and Canada borders into the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Manitoba. At 68+ miles 59 miles wide, it offers the world’s largest lake shoreline. If you’re looking for a fun weekend getaway, Lake of the Woods could be for you!"

Rainy Lake:

"Rainy Lake is more than 220,000 miles and is a great destination for water sports. This beautiful lake spans Ontario, Canada, as well. This is a great stop for families!"