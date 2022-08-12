Two Ohio Men Crash Plane While Conducting Training Exercises, Survive

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 12, 2022

Plane crash
Photo: Getty Images

Two Ohio men were involved in a single-engine plane crash late Thursday night (August 11), according to WIVB 4 News.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at 11:03 p.m. in a wooded area in Harmony near Baker Street Extension, according to police. When police arrived, the two men in the single-engine plane were able to free themselves from the wreckage. They were treated for their injuries at the scene and then transported to UPMC Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania. At the time of this writing, the Sheriff's Office did not specify the extent of the men's injuries.

The two men told authorities they were conducting training exercises when the plane suddenly lost power, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies identified the pilot as 63-year-old Lawrence Zupon of Bentleyville, Ohio and the passenger as 25-year-old Daniel Rossi of Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

The incident follows a similar situation that happened in Michigan earlier this month. A Michigan man crashed his plane near South Haven on August 2 at about 11:30 p.m. while getting certified to fly. His instructor was in the plane with him, and they both tragically died from their injuries. It is unclear exactly what caused that crash.

